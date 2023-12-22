What is the future for Manchester United’s centre backs?

With incoming new owners and an underperforming squad, there are questions marks over many places in Manchester United’s squad. However, centre back is a position which is especially murky.

At the start of next season, four out United’s five first team centre backs will be 30 or over.

Another key factor in the decision to sell certain defenders is the general chaotic nature of performances this season. On the one hand, no Premier League team has more clean sheets than the Red Devils but they also have a tendency to collapse and concede a lot of goals when they do.

The Old Trafford side have conceded three goals or more in nine games this season in all competitions.

This has resulted in the club drawing up a list of centre backs for the summer and even in the winter market the club it is said to be looking for a right sided central defender. Names such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio and Marc Guehi, amongst others, have been discussed internally.

The MEN‘s Samuel Luckhurst claims that only one of the five senior names on the roster currently -Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans – is sure of staying beyond the summer. But is he right?

Martinez

The World Cup winner is almost a complete guarantee to stay at the club. The Argentine had a great first season in England. Fans fell in love with his tenacity and silk on the ball. Martinez quickly became a key component of the side’s build up play and he has been a major miss since early September.

According to Luckhurst, “he remains the only undeniably successful signing of the Ten Hag era and has quickly become a cult figure among the matchgoers”.

The Argentina international will only turn 26 in January, so still has many years left. However, worryingly the player has not played a great deal of football in recent months. He missed most of April and all of May last season and then got injured in early September and has been out of action ever since. Therefore, whilst he will stay, there are question marks about his post-injury form still to answer. STAY

Varane

Last season, it would have been crazy to suggest the Frenchman had no place in Ten Hag’s team. The World Cup winner had a great first season under Erik ten Hag and formed a solid partnership with Martinez. However, the Frenchman fell down the pecking order and had a supposed falling out with the manager after being left out for “tactical reasons” in the Manchester derby.

The player has been linked to a move abroad, most recently with a shock return to Real Madrid to cover for the injured David Alaba. However, Varane is hopeful that the club will pick up the option to keep him and recently put in an awe-inspiring performance in the draw at Anfield.

If the defender can avoid injury, he will still be a useful player for the team and he doesn’t seem overly keen to go. Varane’s future is far from certain either way. However, the club would be foolish to let go off such a decorated and experienced defensive option. (STAY)

Maguire

Maguire’s season has had little comparison with Varane’s to date. Almost sold to West Ham in the summer, barely used last year, the player was seen as surplus to requirements. However, with the club suffering a defensive injury crisis, the England international has stepped up this year and put in some very solid displays.

Luckhurst states, “a worthy player of the month for November, his run of 14 successive starts is his third-longest at United and it would have been extended to 15 had he not pulled up against Bayern Munich”. Very quickly, the player has become a key aspect of the team.

Nonetheless, the Mancunian side have Financial Fair Play issues and need to sell players. Ten Hag will still want an athletic partner for Martinez, and after playing so much and well, the Englishman will most likely want first team action as he turns 31 this March. Maguire’s displays may also increase the £30m valuation the club could have received in the summer, meaning he is still a prime candidate to sell. (GO)

Lindelof

The Swedish defender is another who has done quite well under Ten Hag and his stock has certainly risen in the last two years. Valued for his ability on the ball, the Swede has received plenty of game-time this season having already played 18 games. At still only 29, Lindelof is also the second youngest central defender at the club. He won’t turn 30 until July.

The defender’s contract expires this June but it is likely the club will trigger the extra year. Despite positive performances, it is probable the club may want to bring in at least two centre backs over the next two windows, so Lindelof is a logical player to sell due to the fact he will have some value on the market. (GO)

Evans

The Northern Ireland international has rolled back the years and has been another key member of the team in spite of significant doubts over his ability. The 35 year old put in a very solid display alongside Varane versus Liverpool recently and has been largely solid when called upon this campaign.

The Peoples Person argued recently that Evans still has a place in the squad despite his advanced years. The academy product will be a free agent in the summer, so will have no resale value.

Additionally, the player will not demand game-time in the way Maguire or Lindelof will. The Northern Ireland international may also take up a role in coaching or aiding young players in some ways too. Therefore, his value extends further than specific moments on the pitch. (STAY)

All in all, United will be left with three senior defenders, Martinez, Varane and Evans and will need to bring in two more winter or summer recruits to round out the centre back department. More likely they will be athletic ball-playing defenders who are in their early to mid-twenties to provide more balance to the group.