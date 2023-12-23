Alejandro Garnacho’s form has taken a big hit since Everton stunner



Manchester United succumbed to their 13th loss of the season as they fell to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of David Moyes’ West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The players were extremely poor yet again with the attack, which is the most well-stocked department in the team currently, yet again looking bereft of ideas.

Erik ten Hag is still in the job simply because of the behind-the-scenes chaos currently prevalent at the club, and not because of his managerial nous.

The manager keeps selecting the same players who have failed to deliver this season, hoping for a turnaround in form that has simply not been forthcoming.

Garnacho poor yet again

While a lot has been written about Antony and Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho’s displays have also been a cause for concern.

The winger provided the last cause for celebration with his overhead kick goal against Everton but since then, he has looked low on confidence.

The Argentine’s footwear needs to be checked as he slips on the turf at least a few times every game and his standards are also slipping with every outing.

He is young and is bound to struggle in such a poor side but missing one-on-ones is criminal, especially when the team creates so little.

The concerning thing at this stage is that the Argentina international played 85 minutes with the manager not thinking of changing things around.

He finished with a passing accuracy rate of only 83 percent and failed to find his intended target from a single cross. He failed to complete a single dribble as well.

All-round disappointment

What the club are doing in training remains a mystery and there should be someone who asks Garnacho to toughen up through more physical training.

He needs to bulk up as he keeps losing all his duels and is easily barged off the ball in almost every game. He won only 40 percent of his ground duels, a very poor return.

The academy graduate lost possession 15 times and was dribbled past thrice. He ended the game with the lowest Sofascore rating among United’s players, a 6.2.

Such is the manager’s mindset currently that he will once again most likely select Garnacho for the game against Aston Villa in midweek. Rinse and repeat.