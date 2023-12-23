“An isolated incident”: Man United respond after food hygiene rating is slashed due to raw chicken fiasco



Manchester United have responded and reiterated their commitment to offering the best in class catering services at Old Trafford after their food hygiene rating was slashed from five to one.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed the sentiments of a disappointed supporter who attended the Champions League home game against Bayern Munich.

The fan claimed that despite paying a premium price, the food served left him feeling even worse and the experience was significantly below par.

The Daily Mail reports that in a recent corporate event, guests were served raw chicken.

It’s believed that those who were affected were guests at the Safety Health Environment Show, which was held at the Theatre of Dreams on November 21.

The food served – and which is in question was chicken thighs.

Many of the guests complained, prompting an investigation by the Trafford Council who felt they were inclined to act.

Mike Keegan reveals that the Food Standards Agency recommended that the Red Devils need “major improvement.” United are determined to appeal the verdict.

An individual speaking on behalf of the Trafford Council pointed out, “We can confirm that the hygiene rating for Old Trafford (Manchester United) has been downgraded from five to one.”

“This follows a food hygiene investigation following an incident where undercooked food was served at an event on 21 November.”

United who have been left surprised told The Mail, “Manchester United has one of the largest and most experienced food and beverage operations in world sport, with more than 250,000 people dining at the stadium restaurants and over 300 external events successfully delivered each year.”

“Every matchday, the catering is enjoyed by over 8,000 people, served by 28 kitchens across the stadium, and the club is proud of the high standards and the 5-star food hygiene record which had been awarded to us for the past eight years.”

“This was an isolated incident, and the point of failure was identified and addressed. Everyone at the club is determined to regain our 5-star food hygiene status as quickly as possible.”

“To support that objective, we are conducting an independent food audit to identify any further opportunities for improvement.”

The FSA conducted their inspection on November 23. The FSA is a government department tasked with ensuring food safety and protecting the public from health risks and dangers stemming from food consumption.

This latest setback suffered by United further highlights the decay and decline experienced by the club under the Glazers’ ownership.

Not only is the stadium and team in need of massive improvement, but also apparently the food and hygiene standards.

