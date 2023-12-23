Confirmed Man United XI vs West Ham United: 19-year old Willy Kambwala in shock debut at centre back



Kobbie Mainoo will continue his sensational start to life in the Manchester United first XI as he plays alongside Scott McTominay at the London Stadium today.

Christian Eriksen is back in the squad and on the bench after a spell on the sidelines.

United’s defence sees the return of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back due to Diogo Dalot’s suspension at the hands of Michael “book him Danno” Oliver.

Youngster Willy Kambwala is a shock starter for United as their defensive injury crisis has left them with no senior centre backs except for Jonny Evans.

Kambwala partners Evans at centre back, with Luke Shaw at left back and Andre Onana in goal.

Manager Erik ten Hag revealed that Victor Lindelof has undergone surgery and will be out for a month. He joins Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia on the physio’s table. This means that Sergio Reguilon is the only fit backup defender in the entire squad. Raphael Varane is a last minute withdrawal.

In midfield, Mainoo’s presence means Sofyan Amrabat drops back, with Bruno Fernandes in the number 10. Eriksen will hope to get half an hour from the bench as he works his way back to full fitness.

Casemiro is back in light training but Ten Hag does not expect him back in contention for a start before mid-January.

Donny van de Beek is on the bench despite having agreed a January loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Up front, there is still no place for struggling Marcus Rashford, who is on the bench.

Alejandro Garnacho and Antony keep their places on the left and right wing, respectively, and Rasmus Hojlund will hope to get off the mark up front in his 14th Premier League game.

Anthony Martial remains unavailable and Jadon Sancho remains exiled.

Amad Diallo has been working hard in training but has failed to make the bench.

The subs’ bench comprises Altay Bayindir, Rhys Bennet, Reguilin, Amrabat, Eriksen, Hannibal, Van de Beek, Facu Pellistri and Rashford.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 12.30pm GMT.