Erik ten Hag will continue to be in a job with Man United engulfed in chaos



Manchester United lost their 13th game of the season, a 0-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s men have now not scored for four games running, the first time since 1992 as the club put in yet another toothless display this term.

The latest defeat means United are eighth heading into Christmas, the first time they have been outside the top six at this time of the year in 33 years.

United chaos means ETH remains in the job

At any elite club run by ambitious owners, the Dutchman would have gone by now with the club hoping for a new manager bounce once a replacement is found with enough time to try and salvage the season and hopefully, earn a spot in Europe.

But not United where chaos reigns supreme. The Glazers do not want to take any drastic action at this stage when Sir Jim Ratcliffe is so close to acquiring the minority stake.

And INEOS will have to wait till the Premier League ratifies the ownership before taking any major calls. It could be February before the club take a big call, meaning this disastrous show is set to continue.

Ten Hag had revealed pre-match that players were given off to rest and recuperate but the team lacked any ounce of energy right from the off.

There was no fire in the players’ belly despite their valiant Liverpool show and the manager’s tactics are simply not working. What the players do in training is anyone’s guess at the moment.

ETH’s player recruitment has been poor

The away side wanted to take the game deep and try and nick the point and Alejandro Garnacho had the chance to open the scoring but the Argentine has looked well short since his overhead kick against Everton.

Such has been the poor recruitment and injury issues that the team still ends up selecting Antony, Garnacho and Scott McTominay despite their less-than-stellar outings recently.

West Ham had Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus while the Reds had Sofyan Amrabat who was on the bench and the Brazilian right winger who cost €95 million.

David Moyes has better talent identification skills than Ten Hag and has signed the better Ajax players than the former Ajax coach himself.

Rasmus Hojlund is just not ready as the attack looked bereft of ideas despite this position being the most well-stocked at the moment.

The team has given up which is clear to see and the club will meander on since the money keeps flowing in. While we wait and keep watching in horror as yet another season passes us by.