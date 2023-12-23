Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly looks set to return to Villarreal

Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly could be set to leave Besiktas in the January transfer window.

Despite only signing for the Turkish giants in September, the 29-year-old is already open to a move.

Transfer-guru, Fabrizio Romano claims Villarreal are working on an offer for the Ivorian in the upcoming window.

🟡 Villarreal are considering Eric Bailly as an option, working on new centre back for January transfer window. Bailly, prepared to leave Besiktas and one of the names for Villarreal as @radiocastellon advanced. Nothing agreed yet, just early stages. pic.twitter.com/sSW6gvQhGO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2023

It would be a return to familiar surroundings for Bailly who played for the Spanish side before moving to United in the summer of 2016, for a £30million fee.

However, despite impressing in spells, injuries plagued his career at Old Trafford and the Ivorian international left the club after making just 113 appearances over a seven year stay.

Via a loan move to Marseille last season, Bailly officially left United at the end of his contract this summer.

However, things haven’t quite gone to plan for the defender since his move to Turkey with Bailly finding himself out of the first team squad.

The Sun report Bailly was one of five players axed from the first team following a heavy 3-1 defeat to rivals Fenerbahce, with Besiktas citing “poor performance and incompatibility with the team”.

This has left the centre-back out in the cold and unlikely to add to his eight appearances for the club.

Bailly’s agent has since slammed the club’s decision claiming Bailly’s “rights are being violated”.

It all points towards a short stay in Turkey for the former United man and although no official talks have taken place yet, it would be surprise to see him still at the club come the end of the January window.