Four fascinating storylines to watch out for in West Ham United vs Man United clash

Manchester United take on West Ham at the London Stadium this Saturday lunchtime looking for a win to build on last weekend’s positive result against Liverpool.

United tend to find West Ham a bit of a bogey team, so fans will be nervous heading into the game against former manager, David Moyes.

Here are some storylines to whet the appetite for this crucial lunchtime showdown.

Erik ten Hag looking for first win at London Stadium

The Dutch coach has a decent record against the Londoners, having won both games at Old Trafford last season, one in the league and one in the cup. However, United lost the last game 1-0 against the Hammers in May and consequently, Ten Hag has never won at the London stadium.

While the new arena lacks the atmosphere of the old Upton Park, it can still be a challenging place to go. Manchester United have only won three of the six Premier League games they have played at the Olympic stadium, losing two and drawing one.

Despite mixed results away this season, the Londoners have been decent at home and have already beaten Chelsea in the league and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. They have also drawn with Newcastle at the London stadium, so they are no strangers to holding top teams. United will be hoping this isn’t another example.

Christian Eriksen’s possible return

The Peoples Person has relayed that Christian Erisken has returned to full training and “is in line for a return to the Manchester United squad for the first time in six weeks against West Ham on Saturday”.

The Dane was pictured back in full training at the start of the week and will surely be in the mix to at least make the bench for the game.

The Denmark international provided a beautiful cross and assist for Marcus Rashford in last season’s game at Old Trafford and will be hoping for a similar effect today.

David Moyes’ “direct rival” comments

The former United manager may have irked certain Red Devils by claiming that the Hammers are “direct rivals” of the Mancunian side. In the manager’s pre-match press conference he claimed, “it says a lot about where we are at the moment and what we’re doing that you’re talking about West Ham as direct rivals to Manchester United”.

To be fair, the East London team sit only one point and two places behind the Old Trafford side. A win on Saturday would see the Europa Conference League winners leapfrog United. They have also scored 11 more goals and have a slightly better goal difference than Man United in this campaign.

Bruno Fernandes aiming to break goal drought versus the Hammers

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances (126 to date) than any Premier League player this calendar year and generally has a good record against most teams in the league, having scored 47 Premier League goals since his arrival to England in 2020.

However, according to the BBC, the Red Devils’ captain has never scored against the Hammers. They say “Fernandes has faced West Ham ten times without ever scoring, his longest such sequence as a United player against any side”.

The Portuguese player will be hoping to end this drought this lunchtime to secure a much-needed three points for his side.

In what promises to be a great match, Manchester United fans will be hoping for an early Christmas present by securing the win and inching closer to the lucrative Champions League spots.