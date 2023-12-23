“I still don’t know”: Peter Schmeichel says Man United didn’t have a plan against West Ham United



Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has claimed that his former side didn’t seem to have any plan whatsoever to deal with West Ham.

United fell to a 2-0 defeat against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Second-half goals from in-form attacking duo Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus downed the Red Devils and piled further misery on Erik ten Hag.

United had the larger share of possession but up didn’t do much with it.

It was the Hammers who were clinical and made their chances count, which ultimately earned them all three points.

Paul Scholes slammed Ten Hag for being “naive” and insisted he approached the match in a poor manner as he underestimated David Moyes’ men.

Schmeichel spoke to Premier League Productions (via TBR Football) and seemed to agree with his former United teammate.

The Dane said, “West Ham had a plan playing this game and stuck to it and waited for the opportunities.”

“When they [opportunities] came they took them.”

“You can discuss from now until the end of the day what Man Utd’s plan was.”

Schmeichel added, “I still don’t know. I don’t think I’ve seen them play this badly for a long time.”

The 60-year-old also tore into the United players and brutally remarked without mentioning specific names, that some of them don’t deserve to play for the club.

The result has left United in eighth place in the Premier League standings, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who got the better of Everton.

It could get even worse for United considering they face Aston Villa next on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Villa have been in sensational form this season under Unai Emery.

