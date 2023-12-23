“Just not good enough”: Luke Shaw opens up on Man United’s 2-0 defeat vs. West Ham United



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has admitted that he and his teammates were simply not up to the standards as they were beaten by West Ham United at the London Stadium.

United suffered a 2-0 loss courtesy of goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

The Red Devils have now tasted eight defeats in the 18 games they’ve played in the Premier League this season.

Shaw spoke to TNT Sports after the final whistle and opened up on his side’s dismal performance vs. David Moyes’ men.

The left-back explained, “Just not good enough really. We have to win games and that’s it. We keep losing games and points and making it hard for ourselves.”

“Especially that second half, not good enough. First half we controlled the game, hmm, we had chances again and if we score the first goal maybe the result is different but we didn’t and we suffered in the second half.”

“I don’t feel like it [West Ham tactical change] disrupted us. I have to be honest, the pass was an unbelievable pass and he got a bit of luck with the rebound. The second goal, ok it’s a mistake, but that doesn’t matter.”

Shaw added, “From the start of the second half, we weren’t the same and it showed, which is why I’m here now and we lost three points again.”

United have failed to score in their last four games. This embarrassing statistic last occurred for the 20-time English champions in the autumn of 1992.

When asked for the reason behind the team’s struggles in front of goal, Shaw conceded, “I don’t know. It’s tough to think what’s going on. I think we’re not creating enough and when we do, on the other hand, we’re not clinical.”

“I think maybe it could be a lack of confidence at the moment, sometimes that’s normal in football and it happens, but we have to try stay positive because we’ve got another big game coming up against Aston Villa.”

It doesn’t get easier for Ten Hag and his players. Up next is the equally difficult task of facing off against high-flying Aston Villa on Tuesday.

