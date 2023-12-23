Kobbie Mainoo puts in another impressive display despite Man United suffering 2-0 loss vs. West Ham United



Manchester United were beaten by two goals to nil against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Second-half goals from in-form attacking duo Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus sealed United’s fate as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag and his players.

The Red Devils had 66% possession to West Ham’s 34% share of the ball.

Ten Hag’s men managed just three shots on target from their total 11 cracks at goal. In comparison, the Hammers registered five shots that required Andre Onana to swing into action from their total 12 shots.

United put together 604 passes with a pass accuracy of 85%.

David Moyes’ stars on the other hand strung 312 passes with a success rate of 79%.

One of United’s better performers during a deeply disappointing and frustrating clash was Kobbie Mainoo. He started in a midfield trio also consisting of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

During the 90 minutes including additional time that he was on the pitch, Mainoo had 81 touches of the ball to his name.

The highly-rated 18-year-old successfully delivered 60 of the 68 passes he attempted, managing an impressive pass accuracy of 88%.

He delivered one key pass.

Mainoo tried to ping four long balls to his teammates and found his intended target twice.

The Carrington academy graduate delved into eight ground duels. He came out on top on six occasions against West Ham’s physical midfielders such as Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez.

Mainoo was required to contest three challenges in the air. He won two of these.

He drew just one foul and made two clearances.

The United star made one interception and won an amazing five tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Unluckily for Mainoo, he was part of the losing side. Despite his error for Kudus’ goal and West Ham’s second of the goal, he had a great game overall.

He is certainly showing no signs of regressing and during a turbulent period for the Red Devils, he is proving to be a shining light.

