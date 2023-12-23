Manchester United confirm Victor Lindelof is set to miss a month of action with groin injury



Manchester United have confirmed the exact nature and full extent of Victor Lindelof’s injury, including when he could come back.

On Friday during his presser ahead of the West Ham game, Erik ten Hag told reporters that Lindelof underwent surgery.

The Swede was taken off during United’s 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Old Trafford earlier this month.

He was pictured in training this week but it seems he was not fully fit and had to be subjected to an operation.

United have officially confirmed via their official website that the centre-back is set to make his return to competitive action in January.

“Manchester United centre-half Victor Lindelof is expected to be out for just over a month, following successful surgery on a minor groin issue.”

“In addition to the aforementioned game against David Moyes’ Hammers, Lindelof is likely to miss our two remaining Premier League fixtures in 2023, against Aston Villa (26 Dec) and Nottingham Forest (30 Dec).”

“The timeframe suggested by the medical staff would indicate that our no.2 is also likely to be unavailable for the Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan Athletic (8 Jan), plus the league meeting with Tottenham Hotspur (14 Jan) that follows.”

Lindelof becomes the latest member of United’s backline to join the club’s extensive injury list.

At the moment, the likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are all out recovering from different physical setbacks.

Like Lindelof, Martinez and Maguire are on track to make their respective comebacks in January.

Against West Ham, Ten Hag will once more likely for a centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans. The duo was excellent at Anfield last week and proved formidable as a unit.

More positively, United have also confirmed that Christian Eriksen is expected to be part of the matchday squad that will make its way to London to face David Moyes’ men.

