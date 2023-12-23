Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been voted Denmark’s Talent of the Year for 2023

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward came to an end in the summer with Rasmus Hojlund joining the club for a fee of £72million from Serie A side, Atalanta.

The 20-year-old has endured an up-and-down start to his career at Old Trafford, having yet to get off the mark in the Premier League but scoring five goals in United’s six Champions League games.

Hojlund has also remained in good form for his country and has been voted Denmark’s Talent of the Year for 2023.

United’s new star has been a driving force behind Denmark’s successful Euro 2024 qualification campaign, netting seven times in his eight games, putting him among the top scorers in qualifying.

The Danes will face England in the Group stage of next summer’s tournament with Slovenia and Serbia making up the additional two places in Group C.

As reported by manutd.com, Hojlund reflected on the award and spoke of his pride at being chosen.

“It means a lot to me. I’m incredibly proud. It’s an extremely talented field of players, but I also think I’ve done well this year, and I’m really happy and proud of myself to win the award.

“It’s always great to win, and there are many talented footballers who have won this award before me – teammates and former teammates – so it’s great to be able to say that you have become Talent of the Year,” said Rasmus.

As reported by The Peoples Person, despite his difficult start United remain “100% behind” the young Dane, who will be feeling the pressure of leading the line for the most famous club in the world.

United’s number 11 will be desperate to break his Premier League duck before the New Year and with three games remaining, he stands a great chance.

West Ham are United’s opponents tomorrow (Saturday) before home games against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest complete 2023 for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Hojlund will be hoping for a successful 2024 both individually and collectively as he looks to leave his mark at the Theatre of Dreams.