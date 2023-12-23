Manchester United willing to give Sofyan Amrabat time to show his best form

Manchester United’s chaotic summer transfer window ended with the deadline day signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan joined on a loan deal from Italian side Fiorentina having waited all summer for United to make their move.

However, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Amrabat since his move to Old Trafford, with both team and player struggling for form.

United’s underwhelming first half of the campaign has mirrored Amrabat’s performances and he is yet to get up to speed in England.

However, as reported by Give Me Sport, transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano claims United aren’t ready to give up on the midfielder just yet and are “willing to wait” for Amrabat to find his best form.

United paid an initial £8.5million loan fee to bring the player to Manchester and have the option to buy for just over £20million. Romano says Erik ten Hag is still expecting to get the best out of the 27-year-old when he is fully fit.

“They know that Amrabat will be at his best like he was at the World Cup in 2022 when he’s 100% fit. He’s a physical player, more than a technical player, and that’s why, for them, it’s crucial to see him at the best of his physical condition,” says Romano.

Romano adds that Amrabat “needs some time” at the club after missing pre-season with Fiorentina scuppered his chances of arriving at Old Trafford in peak physical condition.

Amrabat’s struggles had let to reports United were open to cutting ties with the player but Romano isists Ten Hag is happy to stand by a player he coached successfully at Utrecht.

“He joined the club three months ago, so they want him to feel good. That’s why they will wait for Amrabat before deciding anything,” added Romano.

However, both Ten Hag and Amrabat will be hoping for an upturn in form and fortunes very soon with United in danger of throwing away their season even at this early stage.

United are behind the chasing pack for the top four spots in the Premier League and need a good run of results over Christmas to keep in touch with the teams currently occupying those places.