Manchester United willing to offer Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo seven times his wage to secure his signature

Manchester United’s underwhelming first half of the campaign has left Erik ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford.

United’s struggles in front of goal has stunted the progress of the side in Ten Hag’s second season, with his misfiring front line low on confidence.

The United manager is now looking to improve his attacking options in a bid to save his job in Manchester.

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has been earmarked as a potential solution to United’s issues in wide areas with the club plotting a blockbuster deal for the player.

As reported by the Express, Ten Hag is a big fan of Kubo and would love to make the 22-year-old a part of his squad next summer.

United are reportedly ready to offer the Japanese international seven times his current wage to tempt him to Old Trafford.

Additionally, it will take an offer north of £50 million for Sociedad to part with a player who has six goals and four assists from 24 games this season.

The Express say that United have “already registered interest” in the winger but are still a way off from submitting a formal offer.

Any deal will have to wait until next summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% takeover still going through and likely to affect on the club’s winter business.

Ratcliffe’s stake in the club is expected to be announced in the coming days but Ten Hag is still unclear on the funds he has available in January.

In the meantime, the Dutchman will be hoping his current crop can find some kind of form to salvage a season that is in danger of slipping away from him, even at this early stage.

United currently sit outside of the top four places in the Premier League as well as being dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage, earlier this month.