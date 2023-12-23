Match Report: West Ham United 2-0 Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat away at West Ham United in the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off, today (Saturday).

United started with their ninth centre-back pairing of the season with 19-year-old Willy Kambwala making his debut alongside Jonny Evans in a decimated starting XI.

Indeed it was the home side who registered the first shot in anger; Andre Onana was called into early action to parry a stinging strike from Emerson, with West Ham looking for a quick start.

Alejandro Garnacho was United’s brightest spark in the opening exchanges, running at the Hammers’ defence from deep and forcing the first corner of the afternoon just past the ten minute mark.

United were showing composure on the ball in the first period but it was the in-form Jarrod Bowen who snatched the next shot of the game, dragging a tame effort wide of Onana’s goal with Rasmus Hojlund still looking for his first touches at the other end.

As can happen in the 12:30 kick offs, both sides looked a little sleepy and reached the midway point in the first half without any real tempo being introduced.

However, the London Stadium rose to its feet as the home side forced their first corner for the dangerous James Ward-Prowse to whip on top of Andre Onana – fortunately for United it was easily dealt with.

A break in play followed for Tomáš Souček to receive treatment for a head injury before Antony tried a trademark left foot curler from 20 years that was swallowed up with ease by Areola.

United then carved out the best chance of the game by some distance with Antony pouncing on a loose ball to thread Garnacho through one-v-one. However, the Argentine couldn’t sort his feet out and his low effort was smartly saved.

Garnacho once more found himself in behind five minutes later but opted to look for a teammate instead of going for goal. United won a corner which eventually saw Kobbie Mainoo strike a volley at Areola that he spilled round the post.

United were growing in confidence and enjoyed some sustained pressure in decent areas before the half-time whistle halted their progress in what was a forgettable first 45 minutes that ended with Jonny Evans picking up a curious yellow card.

The second half started in much the same vein with the subdued atmosphere inside the London Stadium suiting United.

Bruno Fernandes talked his way into the referee’s notebook five minutes after the restart – something he needs to get under control sooner, rather than later with Ten Hag also reminding his captain to keep his head.

It was Ten Hag who then blinked first from the respective benches with Marcus Rashford being introduced in place of the anonymous Rasmus Hojlund after Andre Onana kept out a Jarrod Bowen header akin to the stop from Virgil van Dijk at Anfield last weekend.

United continued to look the more dangerous in open play but with the game ticking past the hour mark, they were missing that ruthless streak that has plagued them for the entirety of the season to date.

Luke Shaw fizzed a ball across the box which was cut out by Kurt Zouma after whizzing past Areola with Garnacho poised to tap in and United entered the last 20 minutes with the game seemingly there to be won.

However, minutes later it was the home side who opened the scoring. Lucas Paquetá stabbed a delightful ball over Luke Shaw into the path of Jarrod Bowen whose attempted finish ricochet off Onana back onto the in-form striker and into the net.

Antony was quickly replaced by Facundo Pellistri, ending another underwhelming outing from the Brazilian.

Having been quiet all afternoon, the home fans had now found their voice and West Ham grabbed a second after a Kobbie Mainoo mistake with just over ten minutes remaining.

Mohammed Kudus pounced on the loose ball that had ran under Mainoo’s feet and drove United’s centre-backs into the box before his right footed drive across Onana nestled into the bottom corner.

The game was then up for United who huffed and puffed in the final moments but never really looked as though they believed they could reverse a scoreline that will go down as another bad day on the road for the under pressure Erik ten Hag.

LINE-UP: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala (Reguilon 84′), Evans, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Antony (Pellistri 73′), Hojlund (Rashford 55′), Garnacho (Eriksen 84′).

SUBS: Bayindir, Reguilon, Bennett, Eriksen, Hannibal, van de Beek, Pellistri, Amrabat, Rashford.