Rasmus Hojlund was subbed off early vs West Ham due to being ill



Manchester United put in yet another toothless attacking display as they lost 0-2 at the hands of West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

United’s front three had combined to score a grand total of one goal in the English top flight before the game and the number remained the same at the end of the 90 minutes.

Rasmus Hojlund was once again starved off balls and the rare ones that did find their way to the Dane, he made a mess of as he struggled to play with his back to goal.

Rasmus’ struggles continue

The physicality is something that Rasmus has struggled with, managing to win only one aerial duel and he will need to bulk up in the coming months and learn how to play as a target man if he is to succeed in the current system.

It is difficult for any 20-year-old to come to England and adjust to the physicality and pace and the Denmark international is finding it even more tough due to the poor form of his teammates.

He lasted 57 minutes at the London Stadium and managed only seven passes before the manager subbed him off and brought on Marcus Rashford.

The British media had been putting the striker under pressure pre-match, asking the manager whether he thought the former Atalanta starlet could hack it in the competitive environment of the Premier League.

And at the end of the game, Erik ten Hag revealed that the Denmark international was brought off because he was ill during the build-up to the game.

Rasmus early sub

“I think he’s a very strong character and he can deal with the stress,” Ten Hag was quoted as saying by The Manchester Evening News.

“I took him off as he was ill during the week, so a little bit lack of power, so in that sense I protected him.

“We have to play two more games this week but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, no one. We have to take responsibility.

“If you are playing for Manchester United we have to do it together and everyone has to be accountable and take responsibility.”

United have now not scored in four games in a row, a run that last happened back in 1992. Whether Hojlund will be fit for the next game remains to be seen.

United’s next game is against high-flying Aston Villa and all the signs point towards yet another disappointment.