Tom Cleverley reveals extremely touching Sir Alex Ferguson gesture “he’ll never forget”



Former Manchester United star Tom Cleverley has revealed a touching gesture done by Sir Alex Ferguson during the 2011/12 campaign that left him emotional.

During that campaign, United were battling against Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Cleverley had struggled to make an impact during the season because of a foot injury he sustained in a match against Bolton.

The physical setback ruled Cleverley out of most of the campaign.

In the final game against Swansea, United quickly rallied to a 2-0 lead and Cleverley was only one game away from being eligible to be crowned a Premier League winner if the Red Devils were to emerge successful.

With the club looking set to get over the line vs. Swansea, the legendary Sir Alex brought Cleverley on to ensure he made his 10th league appearance.

However, things did not go according to plan for United and Cleverley. Manchester City pulled off a comeback against QPR to deny United the country’s most prestigious trophy.

However, according to the 34-year-old, he remains extremely grateful for what Sir Alex did for him.

He told Ladbrokes Fanzone (via The Sun), “The 2011/12 season was an injury-hit one for me. I damaged my foot quite badly at Bolton and never really recovered to hit peak form again.”

“But at the end of the season, I was actually fit and I’ll never forget what Sir Alex Ferguson did for me.”

“In those days, you needed 10 appearances to get a medal, and in the penultimate game of the season, we were at home to Swansea and Sir Alex put me on for my 10th appearance of the season.”

“I’ll never forget that, he didn’t have to do that, but it was just in case we did do it [win the title], it meant that I would’ve got a medal.”

Cleverley left United in 2015, two years after Sir Alex retired.

The former midfielder announced his retirement in July this year due to fitness troubles.

