West Ham United 2-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost to West Ham United 2-0 this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 6- His kicking helped beat West Ham’s press a number of times. Could have done better with Bowen’s initial shot which trickled off his palm.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6- Is deceptively agile with the ball at his feet as he got United out of a few sticky situations with his dribbles. Can probably contribute more to the attack.

Jonny Evans 7- Expertly marshalled the defence like a leader despite being paired with a teenager making his senior debut. Continues rolling back the years.

Willy Kambwala 7- West Ham didn’t test him as much as Ten Hag would have feared but he did the simple things right and stuck to the basics. Didn’t look out of place.

Luke Shaw 6- He was United’s best ball-progressing threat in the first half and looked good against Kudus but crumbled with the rest of the team, especially after switching off for their first goal.

Kobbie Mainoo 5- Was having another calm and cool game before he let the ball roll under his foot which sent Kudus through, scoring their second and killing United’s hopes.

Scott McTominay 4- West Ham rarely transitioned dangerously so his forays forward didn’t hurt the defence much. The problem is, he wasn’t very fruitful in attack either.

Antony 3- Created the chance from which Garnacho scored but didn’t do much else. Found himself almost playing as a No 10 at times, such was his attempt to avoid using his right foot. Increasingly certain he’s not United standard.

Bruno Fernandes 4- Passes went astray, frustration was palpable, and there was the trademark “lying on the ground while play goes around him” moment. Not a game he would fondly remember.

Alejandro Garnacho 4- Consistently got at the end of chances but despite mastering the spectacular, struggles to put away the more basic finishes. Fluffed his team’s best chance in the first half.

Rasmus Hojlund 3- Not ready to be a starter for United in the Premier League. Service is lacking but he is getting physically overwhelmed too.

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford 5- Took a good while to get going even in the slightest after coming on. Last year was the “contract year” version of the player. Now he has his money and a new contract.

Pellistri 6 – The whole attack is struggling so there’s no point dragging the least experienced one through the mud. Not a difference-maker.

Sergio Reguilon 6- Not much impact after late sub.

Christian Eriksen 6- Perhaps should start from now on and end the McTominay “goalscorer” experiment.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5- It’s four games since United last scored. While the manager can’t account for players missing clear-cut chances, the lack of chances falls on the system.

