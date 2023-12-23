Youssef En-Nesyri identified as Serhou Guirassy alternative



Manchester United’s attack floundered yet again as they lost 0-2 at the hands of West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

United have now failed to score in four games running, the last time such a scenario happened was back in 1992 and it has been over 600 minutes since the Red Devils found the back of the net.

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score in 14 games in the English top-flight and manager Erik ten Hag always knew that the young Dane needed support.

United’s woes up front

The wingers — Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have been woeful while Anthony Martial could be on his way out. Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford currently looks like a shadow of his former self.

The Dutch manager needs help via the January transfer window with United linked with a move for Bundesliga’s second-top scorer thus far — Serhou Guirassy.

As per The Sun, the Stuttgart hit-man wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur instead of a dysfunctional United side and the club has been forced to look at alternatives.

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri has emerged as a target with the La Liga side struggling financially and are open to letting the Moroccan go in the winter.

“Manchester United are tracking Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri as Serhou Guirassy has his eye on a move to rivals Tottenham.

“And United have been closely watching Bundesliga sensation Guirassy who, by contrast, has already netted 17 times in Germany. However, SunSport understands the Guinea striker would prefer a move to Spurs.

Youssef En-Nesyri the new target

“And now Ten Hag has sent scouts to watch Sevilla and Morocco frontman En-Nesyri instead. United talent-spotters have monitored him in recent weeks and will be in attendance for Saturday’s La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.”

The Andalusians are having a shocking season, languishing in 14th position in the table, and have also exited Europe. The Morocco international is their top scorer this term with nine goals and he also has two assists to his name.

Being able to do a job in a struggling team will no doubt please the manager and he will be thinking that such a character is required if his team are to end their voodoo in front of goal.

Sevilla could agree to do a deal for the 26-year-old if United were to table an offer of £16 million. Ten Hag’s men will remember En-Nesyri well as he had scored twice to knock the Reds out of the Europa League last campaign.

Benjamin Sesko was also recently linked with a move to Old Trafford but the Sevilla frontman is much more experienced and could play well in tandem with a younger striker like Hojlund.