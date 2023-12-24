Alan Shearer takes a swipe at Antony for killing Man United’s attacking momentum vs. West Ham United



Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has slammed Antony for his failure to spot Scott McTominay’s overlapping run during Manchester United’s clash against West Ham United.

United suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss at the London Stadium.

Second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus sealed the victory for the Hammers and piled further misery on Erik ten Hag and his players.

Since United failed to score, it means the Red Devils have not found the back of the net in their last four games.

The last time that happened was in the autumn of 1930.

Ex-United star Paul Scholes claimed that the club can’t score goals and blamed Ten Hag for the ongoing drought and poor attacking displays.

Shearer seemed to agree with Scholes and pinpointed one culprit in particular – Antony.

In yet another game, the Brazilian was poor and struggled to justify his continued inclusion in the starting XI. With each passing day, he’s looking like another expensive flop in United’s ranks.

During a moment in the game vs. West Ham, McTominay ran up the pitch to support Shaw and offer Antony an overlapping option to pass to.

Antony ignored the run and elected to go inside. As a result, the attack was snuffed out and West Ham were able to get out of the blocks.

Shearer said on BBC’s Match of the Day, “Watch the overlap from McTominay here. He runs about 50 yards.”

“Antony waits for him to get around, I’d be going berserk.”

“Instead, the ball goes inside, into the traffic. And the problem is gone.”

The Premier League’s record goalscorer added, ” It is exactly what West Ham and other teams want Man United to do.”

As United prepare to face high-flying Aston Villa next, it’s crucial that Antony is dropped to the bench for that clash.

