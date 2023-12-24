Alarming stats show how long Manchester United have fallen this season

Following Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday, several media outlets have released some alarming statistics that have shown just how low Erik ten Hag’s team has sunk this season.

Despite Man United managing to dominate possession for much of their encounter against the Hammers, they were ineffective up front, with United legend Paul Scholes expressing his dissatisfaction with the team’s lack of tactical awareness.

As pointed out by The Athletic, this is the fourth match in all competitions where United have failed to score; the club’s longest streak since November 1992.

Furthermore, the article pointed out that United have failed to score in seven of their 18 Premier League games; more than any other team in the league.

Still, while the club’s poor attacking form may currently be in the spotlight, it’s difficult to ignore just how vulnerable United have been in defence as well.

The Telegraph reported that United have conceded more goals in the current campaign than they conceded in the entirety of Jose Mourinho’s second season as manager.

Probably the most damming statistic of all is that United have lost 13 games already this season, already exceeding the 12 losses suffered last season after Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford.

This shows just how far United have fallen following a season filled with promise and the Carabao Cup win – United’s first silverware in five seasons.

Still, even with the team’s struggles this season, it’s evident that Ten Hag does have the potential to take United to great heights as was exhibited during the last campaign – the question is how.

On one hand, it’s important to note that much of the club’s ongoing woes are out of Ten Hag’s hands, from the injury crisis that has plagued the club with many key players on the sidelines to the Jadon Sancho fallout.

Once the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez do return to the fold, there may be at least the chance of some stability returning to the starting lineup, especially in the midfield.

On the other hand, it is important to note that Ten Hag can be held accountable for making several questionable decisions.

Scott McTominay appears to be a permanent fixture in Ten Hag’s starting lineup, despite his poor midfielder performances throughout the season.

Raphael Varane, on the other hand, has proven to be a rock at the back in what has been an otherwise vulnerable defence, thereby creating confusion around Ten Hag’s decision to constantly omit him from the team.

Objectively speaking, Ten Hag is partially to blame for United’s downward spiral this season given some of the misfortune that the club has faced that is out of his control.

Still, with United in eighth place in the Premier League, Ten Hag must be feeling far from comfortable in his position as manager.

With David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked while the club was in seventh position and Louis van Gaal being dismissed from the managerial post while United were fifth in the league, Ten Hag better bring about some rapid changes if he wishes to avoid the same fate.