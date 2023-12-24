Explained: Trawlers Limited, the mysterious company Sir Jim Ratcliffe is using in deal for Manchester United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal for a 25% stake in United has been confirmed and fans can now look forward to a new era at the club.

The Peoples Person reported the Glazers’ reaction to the deal here, as well as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s emotional thoughts on the same here.

However, in the statement, one name has been catching United fans’ eyes as something they haven’t heard of before.

That name is Trawlers Limited, a company which, in United’s statement, is the one buying the 25% stake in the club and that too, without debt.

United’s statement read:

“Trawlers Limited will be issued additional Class A and Class B shares at $33.00 in respect of such investment. The transaction will be fully funded by Trawlers Limited without any debt.”

So, what is Trawlers Limited and what link does it have to Sir Jim Ratcliffe? Here’s all you need to know

What is Trawlers Limited?

Trawlers Limited is a company registered under the laws of Isle of Man, and is completely owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe had said from the beginning that he wouldn’t use any of INEOS’ funds to purchase the 25% stake in United and that seems to be the case here.

Essentially, a company vehicle has been created to oversee the deal and in practice, United will be owned by Trawlers Limited, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the CEO.

INEOS will have no interference, or have its funds used in the running of United and they will remain two separate entities.

It is not a new or revolutionary thing and happens all the time in big-firm acquisitions, which essentially is what United is.

That is mainly due to tax purposes, as well as keeping their books separate, including their profit/losses, expenses, and other finances.

Trawlers Limited was advised in this transaction by Slaughter and May, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

Therefore, while “INEOS Chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe” owns owning 25% stake in Manchester United, “Trawlers Limited” is the company that has completed the transaction.

Welcome to the weird world of billionaires!

