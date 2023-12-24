Fabrizio Roman denies that Manchester United are interested in Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on suggestions that Manchester United are interested in making a move for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

It’s understood that United are keen on securing the services of an experienced goalscorer to share some of the goalscoring burden currently on Rasmus Hojlund’s shoulders.

Despite the club still retaining trust in Hojlund and his abilities, it’s clear he needs help up front.

The young Dane blanked again during United’s recent 2-0 loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

He barely had an impact and it was no surprise to see him subbed off for Marcus Rashford who was equally ineffective during the match.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Youssef En-Nesyri was on United’s radar as a possible alternative to Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

Guirassy is said to have his heart set on a transfer to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Red Devils.

It was relayed that Ten Hag sent scouts to watch En-Nessyri in action for his club

However, according to the reliable Romano, there is currently nothing going on between United and En-Nesyri’s camp.

He said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, “I haven’t heard anything regarding a Man United move for Youssef En-Nesyri as of now.”

“Names I’ve mentioned in the past are Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner because I’m aware that Man United spoke to their representatives.”

The Italian journalist insisted, “I’m also sure the race is still open and nothing has been decided.”

“I do see Man United signing a backup striker, but this doesn’t change their trust in Rasmus Hojlund for the present and future.”

However, until a backup talisman is signed, United will have to somehow get Hojlund firing until help arrives.