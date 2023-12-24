Manchester United prepared to accept Southampton’s loan offer for Amad Diallo



Manchester United are reportedly prepared to accept Southampton’s January loan offer for Amad Diallo.

Amad sustained a knee injury during United’s pre-season campaign in the United States, which has kept him from getting even a minute of action in the ongoing season.

He has been undergoing recovery and recently, United provided good news when they confirmed the Ivorian made his long-awaited return to team training.

In his absence, the Red Devils have really struggled in the right-wing position.

Antony has failed to have any meaningful impact this season. The Brazilian is yet to register a goal or an assist this term.

Jadon Sancho has missed a number of months of action after he was exiled from the team due to indiscipline. No doubt some fans were hoping Amad could possibly come in and make the position his own.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Southampton were interested in making a loan offer for the 21-year-old.

The Saints’ admiration for Amad is understood to date as far back as the summer transfer window before he got injured.

In an update provided by Football Insider, it’s believed United would be receptive towards Southampton’s loan bid for Amad.

“Man United could be willing to let Southampton target Amad Diallo depart on loan in January, sources have told Football Insider.”

“It is believed United are ready to give the 21-year-old a chance in the first-team but a well-placed source has told Football Insider that he is unlikely to break into the lineup at this time and a loan offer is likely to be accepted.”

“As such, Diallo could depart temporarily in January once again after previous spells at Sunderland and Rangers.

Alongside Southampton, there are also other Championship outfits eyeing a swoop for Amad.

