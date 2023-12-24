Manchester United Supporters’ Trust issues statement in response to INEOS’ 25% stake



The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust have issued a statement in response to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal for 25% of Manchester United.

The club officially confirmed that the Glazers reached an agreement with Ratcliffe, in an arrangement that has essentially made the British businessman a minority owner.

The INEOS billionaire will immediately take control of United’s sporting operations.

Supporters will however have to wait since Ratcliffe’s deal must first be approved by the Premier League. This could last between six to eight weeks.

M.U.S.T released a statement that read, “During 18 years of debt, decay and mismanagement, Manchester United fans have loudly and consistently called for change at our Club. When the so-called Strategic Review was announced nearly a year ago, it finally appeared that the sale of the club was on the horizon, potentially bringing the new investment and new direction MUFC so clearly needs.”

“Against that backdrop, fans have very mixed feelings today. We welcome the investment from a boyhood red, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS company, but many will wish his ownership stake was greater than the initially rumoured 25%.”

“We note the statements that he and his team will control sporting activities, yet puzzle how any organisation can put its very core business in the hands of a minority shareholder, and how that meaningfully works in practice.”

“It is now incumbent on the Club’s owners and management to properly explain how this new structure will work, where the new investment will be directed and how it will benefit the team on the field.

“As the Supporters Trust, we expect to have discussions with the Club management and the INEOS team in the near future to understand their plans, and to put to them the very many questions fans have today.”

M.U.S.T added, “Today might – just might – be a step forward for Manchester United after some very difficult years. But with the Glazers still in charge, people should understand that United fans will remain sceptical and wait for the proof in the pudding.”

For most supporters, the major positive is that the Glazer family have ceded some control after so many years of their crushing rule at Old Trafford.

As M.U.S.T states, while a majority of the fanbase was clear in its resolve that only a full sale was palatable, Ratcliffe’s arrival is definitely a step in the right direction.

