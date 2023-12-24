Manchester United Women look for guarantees from Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Today it was announced that a deal had been reached for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to acquire up to a 25% shareholding in Manchester United.

What that decision means for Manchester United Women is yet to be seen but the statement released by the club was promising.

It read: “As part of the transaction, INEOS has accepted a request by the board to be delegated responsibility for the management of the club’s football operations.

“This will include all aspects of the men’s and women’s football operations and Academies.”

It is the first time the women’s team has been mentioned where INEOS is concerned.

The initial bid by Sir Jim did not make reference to the women’s team whereas the Qatari backed bid from Sheikh Jassim did mention plans for them.

INEOS will take over the responsibilities of hiring and firing managers and player transfers.

Sir Jim’s company has experience in the women’s game as Nice have a women’s team which are currently in the second division of the French league.

The Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club issued the following statement after the news broke: “We’ve seen the news today and while we remain optimistic about future support for the women’s team, we remain cautious.

“Hopefully more information will emerge soon and there will be guarantees about the women’s team going forwards.”

Fans will be hoping that he continues to invest in the women’s team who have just moved in to a new state of the art training facility at Carrington.

According to The Athletic, Ratcliffe’s proposal includes a “statement of intent to invest in the women’s team”, which will reassure supporters.

The completion of the deal is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals including from the Premier League.