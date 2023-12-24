Mark Noble refuses to answer Paul Scholes’ enquiry about Jarrod Bowen’s price



Manchester United’s attack continued to flounder as they succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

United have not scored for four games now, a run last seen back in 1992. And judging by the toothless display at the London Stadium, the situation shows no signs of improvement.

The wingers — Antony and Alejandro Garnacho hardly created anything of note for striker Rasmus Hojlund with both wingers continuing to disappoint.

United’s woes up front

The Dane has not scored in 14 top-flight games thus far and it is clear that he needs help. January cannot come soon enough for manager Erik ten Hag whose team selections and talent identification has let the club down.

David Moyes’ side were not too good themselves but they produced a moment of magic through Jarrod Bowen in the second-half to end the Red Devils’ chances of securing a win.

Despite Michail Antonio not being fit, the English international, who prefers to play as a wide man, has stepped up in his stead, scoring 13 goals in all competitions and impressing with his all-round game.

Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, keeps on repeating that he prefers playing on the left and not as a striker, instead of putting his best foot forward for the team.

Jurgen Klopp recently praised Bowen for his ability and even hinted that he would be interested in a deal if the Hammers would be willing to let him go.

Bowen showing how it is done

The 27-year-old recently signed a contract extension and former Hammers star and current sporting director Mark Noble was delighted with how the Englishman has adjusted his game according to the needs of the team.

The Red Devils could certainly do with someone of Bowen’s mentality and skills and club legend Paul Scholes, who was one of the pundits for Saturday’s game, cheekily asked Noble about the forward’s release clause.

The West Ham official refused to answer and instead replied they were delighted that the former Hull City star has decided that his long-term future lies at the London Stadium.

“I am not telling you,” Noble told Scholes on TNT Sports. “He’s great and we are over the moon that he’s signed a long-term deal with us because he is the catalyst for us to bring in good players and also the way that we want to play.”