Planning permission for Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury hotel in Manchester has expired in latest business blow

Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a setback in his latest business venture.

The former Manchester United striker is in red-hot form for Al-Nassr, bagging 27 goals in 29 games for his side. However, things are not going so to plan in his business life.

The Peoples Person has already relayed some of the work the former United number seven is doing to build up his business empire.

The Sun report that the legendary player has cancelled plans to build a £27m luxury hotel in Manchester after his planning permission has expired.

The hotel would have been due to open this year and would have hypothetically employed around 900 people.

It is a big blow to the city as it was estimated that the project would add £56m to the local economy of the area. Fans may feel that Ronaldo is punishing the city of Manchester for the bitter divorce he went through with the Old Trafford club.

The property still lies derelict after two decades and “the planning application show exposed ceilings and paint peeling off the walls”.

A spokesperson for the hotel group Pestana – Ronaldo’s CR7 hotels partner – admitted to The Sun that the project is on ice, saying: “The next steps of the project are on hold, as the Group is still working on permitting matters”.

The property was supposed to be a futuristic 11-storey four-star hotel with 151 rooms, roof terrace for guests and visitors, gymnasium, and two bars in the trendy Northern Quarter.

The project was embroiled in controversy from the start as the city council decided to ban billboards after it was covered with a huge advertisement.

The advertisement agency Blow Up Media UK were blocked from putting up anymore huge ads in in June 2022 after the council voiced concerns “about a lack of progress since planning permission was granted.”

Unfortunately for the global star this is not his only business concern. Ronaldo is involved in a number of lawsuits at the moment, ranging from his involvement in cryptocurrency Binance ads and also his Insparya Medical Clinic for hair loss treatment is in hot water with the Spanish tax authorities.

Ronaldo is never far from the news and in another awkward moment for the Al-Nassr striker yesterday, while attending the Anthony Joshua blockbuster bout with Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia, UFC icon, Conor McGregor sat down beside him to bend the ear of a Saudi boxing boss, who was sat next to the footballer.

The ever confident Irishman was complaining that Manny Pacquiao should fight him using more of a UFC style than traditional boxing rules, screaming across a bemused and frightened-looking Ronaldo’s face.