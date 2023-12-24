Raphael Varane willing to take pay cut to force Real Madrid move from Manchester United



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly open to accepting a wage cut to force through a January move to Real Madrid.

It was recently relayed that Real Madrid were interested in bringing back Varane for a second spell after David Alaba suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

At the Santiago Bernabeu in his first stint before United moved in for him, Varane won an impressive four Champions League titles.

For a part of this campaign, the Frenchman lost his place in the team, with Erik ten Hag showing a preference for the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw who is naturally a left-back.

When Varane was restored back into the starting XI against Bayern Munich, he was solid at the back.

He followed up that performance with an equally superb display at Anfield against Liverpool, which saw him crowned the man of the match.

The 30-year-old missed United’s 2-0 loss vs. West Ham due to illness. He was sorely missed in the backline.

According to The Mirror, Varane is ready to call it quits at Old Trafford in favour of going back to Spain under Carlo Ancelotti.

“Raphael Varane is open to returning to Real Madrid in the January transfer window as he plots an exit from Old Trafford. The Frenchman has drifted down the pecking order this season, though boss Erik ten Hg has denied reports of a falling out.”

“But the defender does not appear to be willing to stay at United for much longer. Varane is thought to be ready to return to Madrid if they can negotiate a deal with the Red Devils next month.”

“Varane is willing to accept a pay cut to push through the move.”

The newspaper adds that the World Cup winner is also on the radar of Bundesiga giants Bayern Munich.

