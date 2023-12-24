Sir Jim Ratcliffe appoints Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc to Man United’s UK club board



Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has appointed close confidants Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc to the club’s UK board.

Rob Nevin will sit on the PLC board.

Earlier on Sunday, United confirmed in a club statement that they reached an agreement with Ratcliffe over a 25% investment.

The deal will see the INEOS billionaire assume full control of United’s sporting operations.

In a major move in which the Glazers have ceded some control, Ratcliffe is set to have major decision-making powers at the Old Trafford outfit.

It’s understood that for a while now, the British businessman has been plotting a radical overhaul of how the club functions.

Brailsford will help Ratcliffe in implementing these changes.

Ex-Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain chief Jean-Claude Blanc has also been mentioned as the heavy favourite to replace departed CEO Richard Arnold who stepped down from his role a few weeks ago.

The likes of Dan Ashworth, Paul Mitchell and Dougie Freedman have all been mentioned to be in the running for the sporting director job, with John Murtough’s future far from secure.

As more details of Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers emerge, it’s believed that Brailsford and Blanc have been tasked by the petrochemicals mogul to serve on United’s UK board.

BBC journalist Simon Stone reports, “Subject to all the necessary approvals, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will delegate his seats on the PLC board to John Reece, a shareholder of INEOS and Rob Nevin, Chairman of INEOS Sport. On the UK Club board, he will delegate his seats to Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc.”

This is also confirmed by the reliable Ben Jacobs.

The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson relays that Brailsford is set to begin his assessment of United’s issues without delay.

Some of the matters to be addressed include Erik ten Hag’s future and the football structure in place.

As per the Muppetiers, a relatively reliable source with regard to United news, Brailsford will be in attendance to watch United’s clash against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Ratcliffe and his people are certainly wasting no time to start working despite still needing official approval from the Premier League.

