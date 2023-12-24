Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives emotional thoughts after 25% stake in Manchester United confirmed



Manchester United have confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to take 25% stake in the club is now approved.

The local-born Ratcliffe will take sporting control of the club after a long and arduous 13 months, with an additional $300 million committed to Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person reported the Glazers’ statement here, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s emotional thoughts are the present, with fans eagerly awaiting his ambitions for the club.

In a statement posted on the official club website, Sir Jim Ratcliffe talked about him being a lifelong supporter of the club.

He said that the club has always had funds to win trophies but the potential hasn’t been unlocked in recent times.

It will come as music to the ears of the fans who have been harping about the same thing for the last decade.

Ratcliffe acknowledged that the rebuilding job at this club is huge and full of challenges but they will approach it with “rigour, professionalism, and passion”.

Ultimately, he stressed that the “shared ambition” for the club is clear- “We all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football.”

After confirmation of his stake in the stock exchange, the next step will be for him to pass the league’s ownership and director test which is expected to be a formality.

Below is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s statement in full (all credits, manutd.com):

“As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the Club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree a deal with the Manchester United Board that delegates us management responsibility of the football operations of the Club. Whilst the commercial success of the Club has ensured there have always been available funds to win trophies at the highest level, this potential has not been fully unlocked in recent times. We will bring the global knowledge, expertise and talent from the wider INEOS Sport group to help drive further improvement at the Club, while also providing funds intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.

“We are here for the long term and recognise that a lot of challenges and hard work lie ahead, which we will approach with rigour, professionalism and passion. We are committed to working with everyone at the Club – the Board, staff, players and fans – to help drive the Club forward.

“Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football”

