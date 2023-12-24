Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stake in Man United will increase significantly within 1 year



The press release announcing Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% investment in Manchester United, issued today, also confirms that he will increase his shareholding significantly by the end of 2024.

In addition to purchasing the 25% stake, split equally between the powerful class B and ordinary class A shares, the statement says that Sir Jim will invest $300 million in the infrastructure of the club.

This will mean improvements to the stadium and possibly also improvement at the AON Training Complex at Carrington.

The press release says that this will entail “$200 million paid upon the closing of the transaction and a further $100 million by the end of 2024.”

It then clearly states that “Trawlers Limited [the company Sir Jim has set up to invest in United] will be issued additional Class A and Class B shares at $33.00 in respect of such investment.”

A $300 million investment at $33 per share equates to 9,090,091 shares issued to Sir Jim in return for the investment. Half of those (a round 4.5 million) will be class A and half class B.

According to Nasdaq, the US stock market, there are currently 35,853,523 class A shares issued in United.

If Sir Jim gets 4.5 million more of those, it will increase his stake in United by 12.55%, which suggests his overall stake would be 37.55% or so by the end of 2024.

This is comforting and exciting news for United fans at several levels. First, it confirms that there will be some much needed investment in the infrastructure.

But perhaps more importantly to those wanting the Glazer family out of the club altogether, it means that within 12 months, Ratcliffe could only be 13.5% away from having a controlling stake in United.

It may also be that Sir Jim will make other investments, possibly even in the transfer market, that will be rewarded by shares in this manner which, too, could lead to that percentage increasing sooner rather than later.

As explained here, the full mechanism of how Sir Jim does indeed assume full control cannot yet be announced but this official release offers an insight into how it will come about.