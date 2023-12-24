Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s superyacht that is even more glamorous than Manchester United

British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is on the verge of completing his 25% stake buyout of Manchester United.

However, according to The Mirror, the Mancunian side won’t even be his “most glamorous purchase”.

That honour goes to his “amazing superyacht, known as Hampshire II. The stunning vessel is worth a staggering $150million (£120m)”.

“Hampshire II is 256ft long, 41ft wide and weighs a staggering 1,887 gross tonnes. It can cater up to 14 people with seven guest cabins and 23 crew members onboard”.

The ship, which was built in the Netherlands, has copious features, as one would expect from such an expensive item.

It boasts a helipad and a beach club with “stunning” terraces and sea views.

Naturally, the rooms are steeped in luxury and Ratcliffe has his own dining table to wine and dine elites. No doubt, many United fans would be imagining the INEOS owner trying to sell the idea of playing for the Red Devils to the likes of Kylian Mbappe on said yacht.

The vessel has more than just the traditional signs of luxury, however.

“The superyacht has many unique features. There is a deck that can be transformed into a playing field for sports – such as football – and there’s a zip line which goes down from the crow’s nest. Ratcliffe’s active lifestyle explains his interest in the Red Devils”.

This is not the first time The Peoples Person has relayed information on the British billionaire’s personal wealth, as the INEOS owner also has Michael Schumacher’s first ever Ferrari Formula One car nestled safely in his garage.

United are yet to announce Ratcliffe’s 25% investment in the club which had been expected before Christmas.

Whilst tales of Sir Jim’s wealth will impress some, it is what his company does to sort out the dire mess the club is in, on and off the pitch, that will interest the majority of United fans, who have been left exhausted by the current owners and players.