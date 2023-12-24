Talks regarding majority ownership reason behind deal delay



Manchester United have confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acquired 25 percent of the club and will be taking charge of sporting affairs at the club.

The Glazers had announced a strategic review last year which included the prospect of a full sale and it took them 13 months to finally relinquish minority control.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and the INEOS chairman were the two most prominent parties in the race which kept dragging on with the media playing along with the hype.

Minority stake announced

The British billionaire realised quite soon that the deeply unpopular American family had no intention of parting with the club and hence re-adjusted his offer into one for a minority stake and full sporting control.

While the deal may have been announced, the Premier League will be ratifying the details before the boyhood United fan can take charge.

The January window is not expected to see much involvement as INEOS undertake an internal audit.

Fans will have mixed feelings as they finally step into an era where the Glazers will not take decisions with regards to what happens out on the pitch, something that has ailed the club since they stepped foot in Manchester.

But what about the future? Fans want the club to be free from the Glazers’ control and there have been plenty of reports indicating that Ratcliffe ultimately want to gain complete control of the club.

Glazers know that United are a cash cow that will always keep registering dividends, especially if the first team begins reclaiming their spot at the top of the English footballing pyramid.

The Times have claimed that discussions on this aspect have taken place and were a major reason behind the delay in agreeing on a deal.

The future

Talks have proved to be “intense” and due to major legal ramifications, so far a resolution is not in sight.

“The main reason the negotiations took so long was because the Glazers and Ineos were working out what a potential “path to majority” might look like.

“That can’t even be completely clarified until a point when the club is delisted, which is why these legal terms have required even greater nuance. That side of the talks was described as “intense”, with a lot of deliberating over unknowns.”

For now, fans have to make do with an experienced and accomplished behind-the-scenes structure and a far more nuanced approach when it comes to transfers as INEOS take charge.