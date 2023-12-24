Victor Osimhen: Man United target’s new Napoli contract contains €130m release clause



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Victor Osimhen’s release clause contained in his new contract stands at a whooping €130m.

Osimhen and Harry Kane were Manchester United’s leading summer targets.

As it turned out, Erik ten Hag got neither goalscorers. Kane completed a big-money move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Osimhen ended up staying at Napoli after United determined they would need to fork out well over €100m for his services.

It’s thought that interest from the Red Devils remains as the club seeks to recruit a top striker in the upcoming windows.

Rasmus Hojlund who was signed from Atalanta has struggled to cut it in the Premier League despite being prolific in Europe before United’s elimination from the Champions League.

As Ten Hag’s men were beaten 2-0 by West Ham on Saturday, Hojlund failed to have any meaningful impact on the game and was taken off for Marcus Rashford.

United will however still need to part with a large sum of money to land Osimhen.

The Nigerian recently put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium until 2026.

In addition to United, Chelsea and Arsenal are also thought to be admirers of Osimhen.

Romano divulges that the value of the Napoli star’s release clause is in the region of €130m. Everything is now done and sealed!

🚨🔵 Victor Osimhen has signed new deal at Napoli valid until June 2026 — now official. Release clause will be in the region of €130m. Done and sealed today. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/gL8OEXWPWf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2023

He was originally contracted to the Serie A giants until 2025, but Napoli have now gained a stronger negotiating position should interested parties come calling.

Osimhen signed for the Italian giants in 2020. In total, he has made 95 appearances for them and was a big part of the outfit winning the Scudetto last term.

