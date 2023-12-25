Erik ten Hag reveals two huge returns on the horizon for the game vs Aston Villa



Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United could be about to get two players back for their clash against Aston Villa.

Talking in his press conference for the buildup to the game, Ten Hag said Amad Diallo and Raphael Varane are in contention for a place against Villa.

He said: “I think hopefully Raphael Varane will return. And for the rest, maybe Amad Diallo, we’ll see how far he is. He has trained now for two weeks.

“They are probably the ones who can maybe return.”

However, not all is well on the injury front, with Ten Hag confirming that Anthony Martial will not recover from his illness on time to make this game.

The Frenchman’s contract expires next summer amid his poor form but questions about his future were batted away by the manager, stating that selling him in January is “not our aim”.

While one Frenchman dawdles to the end of his United career, the West Ham United game saw the emergence of another.

Willy Kambwala had a great debut game at one of the toughest grounds in the league for a defender due to the Hammers’ physical game.

However, he handled himself well and Ten Hag said in the buildup to the Villa game that he has all the attributes to be a modern centre-back.

He said: “I think he has shown he has the capabilities. I think his performance was very solid. You can see has a very bright future. Of course he has to work on himself, but you can see his potential and we are very pleased, I think, with his performance.

“I think we have we seen many skills for a modern centre-back and as I say, I’m very pleased with his performance.”

On the attacking front, he urged his players to take the chances they create and stressed the meaning of “the first goal”, which they didn’t against West Ham.

Finally, he thanked the fans for getting behind the team in tough times and urged his players to give the fans something back.

United players will be hoping to answer the manager’s call in what’s sure to be a tricky game against high-flying Villans.

