Fabrizio Romano: Man United want to keep Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the long-term



Manchester United’s defensive crisis has meant the club have lost more games this season than they have won.

Manager Erik ten Hag has not been able to pick a stable back-four this season, mainly due to injuries which has impacted the team’s performance a great deal.

In the absence of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the likes of Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire stepped up and the club is keen to reward the Swede for his displays.

United’s unsung heroes

Lindelof, who is currently injured, had put in commanding displays at the business-end of last season as well along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who managed to reclaim a place in the first-team after a torrid first half of the season.

The right-back looked certain to leave when the Dutchman first arrived with links with various full-backs emerging.

But his displays post the Qatar World Cup forced the manager into a U-turn and he even evicted Diogo Dalot from the first XI. And it seems the former Crystal Palace star is also set to stay.

Both players have their contracts ending next summer with the club holding the right to trigger a one-year extension. And as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United want to keep them long-term.

Lindelof has been linked with moves to Serie A but the Sweden international is keen to remain at Old Trafford and it seems the club also thinks like wise.

Contract extension talks

As for the full-back, United want to agree a new long-term deal instead of triggering the option, the same as they did with Diogo Dalot last term.

“With Lindelof, 100%. They want Lindelof to be part of the project in the present and future, so I’m sure they will try to proceed as soon as possible.

“At the moment, a new deal for Wan-Bissaka is still being discussed because they wanted to offer him a long-term contract and not just trigger the option.

“It is similar to what they did with Diogo Dalot less than a year ago. They had a chance to trigger the option, but they decided to offer him a longer contract. The conversations are ongoing with Wan-Bissaka,” the Italian told Givemesport.