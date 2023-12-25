Former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga proving Erik ten Hag was wrong to sell him

Former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga scored for Nottingham Forest against Bournemouth on Sunday, continuing to show fine form for his new club.

Elanga left Old Trafford for Nottingham Forest in July, with Man United reportedly receiving £15 million for the 21 year old.

While the Swedish international impressed as a substitute for United last season, even providing an assist in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford, it was ultimately determined that there would be no place for the up-and-coming winger in United’s lineup this season.

Still, given his impressive performances this season, it could be argued that allowing Elanga to leave United may have been a grave error, especially given the team’s lack of goals.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United have failed to score in their past four matches in all competitions; their longest goalless streak since November 1992.

In stark contrast to his former teammates, Elanga has been clinical in front of goal this season.

Elanga’s first goal for his new club was monumental, being the winner in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before scoring against West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Transfermarkt)

He has also proven to be strong in support for Forest, providing two assists in a 2-2 draw with Luton Town.

On Saturday, Elanga yet again proved his worth.

While Forest lost 2-3 to Bournemouth, it was Elanga who scored to provide his team with a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

But while United appeared to have lost out on some significant talent, perhaps the most alarming development is the fact that Elanga does not appear to regret “downgrading” to a smaller club.

“At the end of the day I have to think about myself and would I want to stay another year coming in and out from the bench or be a starter at a team on the rise, improving and getting better,” Elanga reflected, adding that, “I have not regretted that decision one bit.”

While Elanga’s strong performance this season shows his personal career growth, it is also indicative of a larger problem at United, with Ten Hag’s players appearing to underperform no matter what lineup is selected.

Perhaps Ten Hag’s troubles with start to subside once several key players return from injury.