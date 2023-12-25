Isak Hansen-Aarøen looking increasingly likely to leave Manchester United permanently



Academy star Isak Hansen-Aarøen is increasingly looking likely to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis in January.

Hansen-Aarøen recently spoke to the media and hinted that there were disagreements between his camp and United about his future.

It’s believed that the highly-rated midfielder wants a taste of senior football which United cannot offer him at the moment.

Hansen-Aarøen’s personal coach came out in public and advised the player to leave Old Trafford in search of pastures anew.

According to Scandinavian journalist Fredrik Filtvedt, a United exit is the most likely outcome for Hansen-Aarøen unless things change dramatically.

He joined the Red Devils as a 16-year-old and has since been regularly touted as one of the youngsters likely to make it out of the academy into the first team.

The player has frequently impressed for the club’s u21s and internationally for Norway’s u21s, causing United fans to clamour for his involvement in Erik ten Hag’s set-up.

He has trained with the senior players on a number of occasions but senior appearances have not been forthcoming.

“Manchester United would very much like to keep Isak Hansen-Aarøen, but even so, the talented Norwegian’s football future may soon lie somewhere other than at Old Trafford.”

“Despite the fact that Erik ten Hag has had to deal with huge injury problems this season, the road to first-team action still seems long. So long that other clubs have created a dialogue about a permanent transfer away from Manchester United.”

Filtvedt states that while all this is going on, Hansen-Aarøen remains in talks with United about a new deal.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning clubs could snatch him up for free.

There are three scenarios that could play out. The first is Hansen-Aarøen permanently leaving United in January. The second is the 19-year-old signing a contract extension and then being loaned out during the winter transfer window. Finally, he could extend his terms and then stay at the club and get opportunities with the first team.

The first option appears to be more realistic as it stands.

The report further outlines, “According to sources united.no has spoken to, United consider the Norwegian to be a “category A” player, which means that they see him as such a great talent that, in theory, he could be good enough to represent Manchester United in a Champions League League final.”

“Clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy are all said to be interested in Hansen-Aarøen.”

It would certainly be in United’s best interests to find a speedy resolution to the matter.

