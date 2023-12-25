John Murtough to leave his position at Manchester United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival



The winds of change are already flowing at Manchester United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival at the club.

With United recently installing three new board members, and former CEO Richard Arnold leaving, the executive structure has seen some much-needed upheaval.

However, the change that will arguably be celebrated the most by United fans is now coming, if recent reports are to be believed.

The Times reports that incumbent Director of Football John Murtough is set to leave his position at Manchester United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival.

The report states that the INEOS chief is looking to install his own people in key leadership positions, especially pertaining to footballing matters.

Therefore, the axe is bound to fall on Murtough, who has hardly been sparkling in his role anyway.

The Peoples Person recently covered a long list of blunders by the Glazers’ man whose appointment as the decision-maker at United always baffled some fans and experts alike.

From overpaying for Antony, to having a scattergun approach to recruitment holistically, to sidelining important figures at the club, Murtough’s reign has been an unmitigated disaster.

With Jean-Claude Blanc as CEO, and a new transfer specialist/DoF expected to arrive, current Newcastle DoF Dan Ashworth has been mentioned as one of the top candidates.

Interestingly, Ashworth is someone United have appreciated in the past but he expressed reluctance to come if his role involved working under Murtough.

With the incumbent expected to leave, it would open many options for United to bring in a truly qualified, experienced person to run things.

Arnold wasn’t a celebrated figure either, but one would presume Murtough’s departure would be a much bigger addition by subtraction, especially if/when he is replaced by a qualified figure.

