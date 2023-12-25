Manchester United interested in Giorgio Scalvini and Radu Dragusin



With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake in Manchester United confirmed recently, all eyes now turn to what happens in the transfer market.

While January will come too soon for the new era, which still has a few steps remaining before becoming official, next summer could be the true kickstarter.

The Peoples Person earlier reported that under the new regime, “huge transfer splurges” should not be expected and recent reports indicate a move towards the same.

GIFN reports that United “really like” Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini and are also “following” Genor’s Radu Dragusin.

Both Scalvini and Dragusin are young, highly-rated centre-backs who have been tipped for stardom for a while now, especially Scalvini.

United’s transfer strategy can increasingly be expected to pivot towards buying young players full of potential instead of signings like Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

Scalvini and Dragusin fit the bill perfectly. They are having brilliant seasons, with Dragusin playing every minute of every game in the league so far.

Furthermore, they are ball-playing defenders who can also hold their own in a physical battle, like Lisandro Martinez.

In fact, standing at 6’4″ and 6’2″ respectively, they will also add verticality to a United team that is abysmal at set-pieces, both attacking and defensive.

Scalvini is expected to cost a lot more than Dragusin, and United’s previous experience of negotiating with Atalanta didn’t go particularly well with Rasmus Hojlund.

However, just like in Dane’s case, paying for potential is more palatable than splurging £60 million and £350k/week on a 30-year-old Casemiro with no resale value.

Neither move looks likely for January for a cash-strapped United but they are definitely one to watch out for in the summer.

