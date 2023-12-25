Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc to start at Manchester United next month



As the dust settles on the confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake in Manchester United, the thoughts have turned to what happens next.

While Sir Jim has yet to take control and there are a few steps to go before he does, that won’t be the only change.

The Peoples Person recently reported that John Murtough is also set to leave his position at the club and his replacement should be on the agenda.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that a replacement for former CEO Richard Arnold is all set to start at the club next month.

Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir David Brailsford, two of three people Sir Jim has installed on the board will take over their responsibilities next month in the first step of the major executive shake-up.

Blanc has long been tipped as the favourite for the CEO job, with his status as the CEO of INEOS Sport making him a natural candidate for the role.

Sir David Brailsford has also been an inseparable part of the INEOS body with his insight into the sports department proving valuable to teams under Sir Jim’s umbrella.

Brailsford is expected to undertake a full audit of the club’s personnel and some major decisions can be expected on the sporting side when they assume charge.

The first step might well be the start of the hunt for United’s new Director of Football, with Dan Ashworth mentioned as the top candidate so far.

Beyond that, the future of manager Erik ten Hag is also expected to come under scrutiny, especially if the recent skid in results doesn’t stop.

With the process to arrive at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake taking almost 13 months, the hope is that the time before they start working isn’t exceedingly long as well.

The January window will come too soon to make major changes on the pitch, but changes off it should begin in earnest from next month onwards.

The majority of United fans would argue that the latter are needed with more urgency anyway.

