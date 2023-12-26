Amad Diallo attracting plenty of Premier League loan interest



Manchester United’s goalscoring curse continued at the weekend as they failed to find the net for the fourth game in a row, the first time such a thing has happened since 1992.

It has been over 600 minutes since the Red Devils found the back of the net and judging by the displays of their frontmen, things could get even worse in the coming days.

The service provided to Rasmus Hojlund by the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho has been so sparse that even an elite striker like Harry Kane would struggle in this United team.

United’s wingers have been shocking

United’s wingers have combined to score only once this term and it is clear that the wingers need to do a lot more if the team is to climb up the table.

Antony has been especially dire, having not scored or assisted the whole season but manager Erik ten Hag keeps selecting him due to the dearth of high-quality alternatives.

📣 Amad Diallo: Manchester United prêt à prêter le joueur de 21 ans en janvier. Sunderland, Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Wolves et Southampton montrent un vif intérêt. Après une blessure au genou, Amad figure dans la pré-liste pour la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations. 🌐⚽… — Seb Ecrivain Foot (@SebEcrivainFoot) December 26, 2023

The Brazilian’s signing has been a major faux pas and the Dutchman should ideally give someone else a go. Step up Amad Diallo, who the manager recently revealed is close to making a first-team comeback.

This was supposed to be the Ivorian’s breakthrough season after the successful loan spell he had at Championship outfit Sunderland.

However, an injury sustained in pre-season and subsequent surgery meant he has missed the first four months of the season but the manager is poised to give the 21-year-old a few chances before deciding his short-term future.

It is clear that with Jadon Sancho’s exile and Antony’s continued struggles, Ten Hag needs to give the former Atalanta starlet his shot at claiming a first-team place this season, but increasing reports are suggesting that Amad is set to head out on yet another loan.

Amad loan interest

His former loan outfit and Southampton have been mentioned as suitors but as reported by Seb Ecrivain Foot, multiple Premier League outfits are also chasing the Ivory Coast international’s signature.

“Amad Diallo: Manchester United ready to loan 21-year-old in January. Sunderland, Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Southampton are showing keen interest. After a knee injury, Amad is on the pre-list for the Africa Cup of Nations,” the journalist tweeted.

Judging by the calibre of clubs involved in the race, it is clear to see how highly rated the winger is and Ten Hag should ideally not make the mistake of loaning him out in a season where all his wide men have failed to deliver.

The Africa Cup of Nations does pose a potential problem and it will be interesting to see what the final decision is on Amad’s future.

