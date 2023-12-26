Bruno Fernandes lauds Rasmus Hojlund but keeps wary of false dawns after Aston Villa comeback win



Manchester United arguably played their game of the season, coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa in a frantic Boxing Day fixture.

Rasmus Hojlund got his first Premier League goal, the emotions bursting out of the Dane, and Alejandro Garnacho was the architect of the win with his two goals.

Captain Bruno Fernandes spoke in glowing terms about his striker, who had been suffering from a lack of confidence due to not scoring his maiden league goal.

Fernandes said Hojlund is “eager to score” and the team wants him “to have confidence”.

He said the striker is aware of the pressure and expectation that come with being a United player but “we need him”.

He said: “He’s eager to score, we want him to have confidence, and he knows there is pressure and attention. We really need him.”

A comeback win like that is sure to lift the spirits and act as a building block for a sustained run going forward.

However, the captain was quick to preach perspective. There have been other times when a comeback win was followed by a limp performance, dragging the team back to square one.

Stressing the need to avoid a false dawn after this result, Fernandes said “we had too many post-match interviews where we talk about it”, with “it” meaning the result being the kickstart to better things.

He said: “I don’t want to speak about it. We had too many post-match interviews where we spoke about this. Game by game.”

The Portuguese’s statement will be put to the test soon, with a resurgent Nottingham Forest under Nuno Espirito Santo next on the menu.

They beat Newcastle United away from home on Boxing Day and will be a tough nut to crack for Erik ten Hag’s men. The Red Devils will be eager to avoid another false dawn.

