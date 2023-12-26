Confirmed Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Luke Shaw absent, Marcus Rashford recalled, Antony dropped



Luke Shaw is missing from the Manchester United XI to face Aston Villa tonight.

Diogo Dalot comes in to replace the England man, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeping his place at right back.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are the centre backs.

Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Mason Mount are all injured. Anthony Martial is still sick.

Marcus Rashford has been recalled to the starting XI after a period on the bench.

He comes in on the right wing for Antony, with Alejandro Garnacho keeping his place on the left wing and Rasmus Hojlund still looking for his first Premier League goal up front.

Elsewhere, the sublime 18 year old, Kobbie Mainoo, starts in midfield.

He will be joined by Christian Eriksen, who will start his first game in two months.

Like Shaw, Sofyan Amrabat is unavailable with a minor issue.

Bruno Fernandes plays in his usual number 10 role.

Scott McTominay drops to the bench despite being player of the month and leading goalscorer.

Andre Onana is in goal.

On the United bench are Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Willy Kambwala, Dan Gore, Hannibal, McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Antony and Facu Pellistri.

Ten Hag had said Amad could be available, but he does not feature on the bench.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm GMT.