Dwight York vents his frustration with Manchester United after failure to protect treble legacy

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has voiced his dissatisfaction with the club’s performance this season, admitting that is has become difficult for him to watch Erik ten Hag’s team at times.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the former United striker lambasted Man United for their poor performances this season as well as their failure to protect their “treble legacy” as rivals Manchester City won the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League last season.

Yorke was a key member of United’s 1999 treble-winning squad.

“Watching United has been a struggle,” Yorke admitted in his interview.

He continued: “I’m not going to lie, I’ve walked away from the game: refused to watch for a bit.”

“He spent money, he brought in his players. But the inconsistency, getting knocked out of Europe, must be devastating for them.

“When you look at the group with Galatasaray and Copenhagen, these are teams that United should blow past on one leg.”

The retired striker then went on to compare United’s current form with that of Aston Villa, who Ten Hag’s men face tonight at Old Trafford.

Yorke praised Villa boss Unai Emery, who he claimed has got the team playing a “dynamic, exciting style” of football, adding that this type of progress was expected of Ten Hag this season.

Unfortunately for United, the club’s performance stats this season do little to disprove Yorke’s argument.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United’s failure to score in the past four matches constitutes their longest goalless streak since November 1992.

Furthermore, the club has already lost 13 games in all competitions, more than their 12 losses the whole of last season.

Even more humiliating is the fact that following United’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday, Jarod Bowen has scored more goals than the entire United starting XI on the day.

With a stern test ahead in the form of Aston Villa tonight, Ten Hag will need to somehow come away with a result to have any chance of restoring some of the faith that has been lost after what has been a chaotic season to date.