Erik ten Hag’s overreliance on Scott McTominay causing backlash from Manchester United fans

Manchester United fans have had enough of Scott McTominay this season, according to a new report.

On the one hand, the player is the team’s top scorer with six goals and has scored two match-winning braces versus Brentford and Chelsea.

Pundits have been generous with their assessments of the United academy product. Former striker, Dimitar Berbatov assessed that Marcus Rashford should follow the positive example that McTominay has set this year.

Additionally, the Scot won the club’s player of the month award for October.

On the other hand, Football Insider claims that many fans of the club are growing tired of the central midfielder’s poor performances.

Supporters have also questioned the player’s starting role in the team and wondered why Ten Hag is so obsessed with playing him, despite the goals and what the pundits say.

The Peoples Person commented recently on this issue claiming that, “McTominay is incapable of playing central midfield at a high level. He lacks the technical ability, spatial awareness, speed of thought or courage to operate there. He cannot receive the ball under pressure nor can he execute basic progressive passes when pressed”.

Furthermore, Sam Peoples, host of the popular fan channel United Peoples TV, has claimed that manager Erik ten Hag has chosen “this McTominay hill to die on”. This is in reference to the quantity of starts the 27 year old has had in spite of some truly poor performances. He went on to say, “it is not a witch hunt, I can see what I can see with my eyes with McTominay in the team, and it is not somebody who adds to the attacking threat”.

The YouTube presenter went on to say that the midfielder, “has a value to this team but it is not starting” and went on to further question the manager by directly stating, “this McTominay situation, this is your choosing”.

It has also been referenced that many fans have spoken out against the midfielder getting 90 minutes regularly and that he simply just does not work as part of a double pivot.

It will be interesting to see what comes to pass as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will both likely return to first team action in January. Mason Mount is another probable addition to the side if he can finally shake his fitness woes that have plagued his debut season.

If McTominay continues to get regular game time under these circumstances, the manager will have certainly chosen his hill to die on.