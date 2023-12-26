Facundo Pellistri insists he can handle the pressure ahead of Man United’s clash vs. Aston Villa



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has stressed that he can handle the pressure of playing in big games, as he and his teammates prepare to take on Aston Villa on boxing day.

United will be heading into the clash fresh off their 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham on Saturday.

This term, Pellistri has made 13 appearances for United across all competitions.

During the Red Devils’ goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield, he replaced Antony with eight minutes left on the clock and plenty of added time left to play.

Pellistri did well and impressed in the few minutes he was on the pitch

Late into the clash, he had to step into defence after Diogo Dalot was unjustly sent off by referee Michael Oliver.

Pellistri spoke to club media and explained that he will only get better by gaining experience and he has no trouble playing under pressure.

The Uruguayan said, “You have to think that it’s a football match and you’ve played a thousand football matches before. And it’s not something that you don’t know how to do. It’s something you do every day of your life.”

“So you have to be calm and focused that you are going to help the team and then try to help the team. So I remember I entered the pitch and, unluckily, in the last minute, Diogo was sent off. So I had to play a bit last minute as a right-back.”

“So you have to be ready and that’s why I told you it’s about the experience. You have to do all those things, you learn it from experience because, of course, in the first matches you play, you are nervous because it’s normal. But then, by gaining experience, you realise that you have to be calm and it’s just a football match, and you’ve played a lot of them before.”

“You have to be focused that you are going to help the team and try to help the team. That works for me to be calm while I enter these kinds of matches.”

The 22-year-old could get a chance to be included in the starting XI against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Pellistri revealed that he always does his best and it will be no different when United come up vs. Unai Emery’s men.

The winger mentioned that the secret to beating Villa will be approaching the game with belief and a positive attitude.

