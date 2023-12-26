Luke Shaw a yellow card away from one-game ban



Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have lost more games than they have won this season and manager Erik ten Hag still has a job simply because of the behind-the-scenes chaos.

The defence has let the team down terribly with injuries hampering the Dutchman’s ability to select a stable back-four.

Shaw in danger of suspension

This has resulted in the team conceding the second-most goals en route to a humiliating exit from Europe while the club have conceded three or more goals nine times this campaign.

The last game against West Ham United saw the manager hand 19-year-old Willy Kambwala his first-team debut in the absence of the injury-prone Raphael Varane.

The World Cup winner could be back for the Villa game while Diogo Dalot is also back after serving a one-game suspension but another player is in danger of missing games.

Luke Shaw has picked up four cautions so far and one more caution will see him miss the encounter against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

With Sergio Reguilon’s future in doubt and the lack of cover at centre-back, it would certainly be a big blow if the Englishman receives another caution on Tuesday.

Shaw’s comeback after a long injury has helped the team and provided the manager with the option of playing him as a full-back and on the left side of defence.

Shaw’s versatility key during injury crisis

Ten Hag had earlier commented that Varane was not suitable as the left-sided centre-back and hence he played Victor Lindelof there.

Harry Maguire is currently injured and so is the Swede. Jonny Evans is the only fit centre-back at the manager’s disposal. Being a left-footed player gives Shaw the natural advantage of playing there in Lisandro Martinez’s absence.

If Shaw plays at the heart of the defence, Dalot can double up as the left-back if needed since the Dutch boss does not believe in Reguilon’s defensive abilities.

The yellow card problem will dissipate after Boxing Day with the booking suspension rule set to change. Following tonight’s game, players will subsequently receive a two-game ban once they reach 10 bookings before matchday 32 and no longer five.