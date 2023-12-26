Manchester United interested in transfer for €40m-rated PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko



Manchester United are one of the parties keen on completing a transfer swoop for PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag is keen on acquiring attacking reinforcements.

To say the United forwards have struggled to put the ball into the back of the net this season would be a massive understatement.

United have scored the second least goals in the Premier League – only 18.

The Red Devils have failed to score in their last four matches. The last time this happened was in the autumn of 1930.

In particular, the right-wing position has been a major area of weakness all term. Antony has yet to register a goal or an assist this campaign.

With each passing game, the Brazilian appears to be a big-money flop United could find themselves stuck with.

Compound this with the fact that Jadon Sancho has missed months of football due to suspension and it’s clear Ten Hag has a problem on his hands.

Marcus Rashford has previously been tasked with playing in that position but just like Antony, struggled to have an impact.

Ten Hag’s last remaining hope may likely be Amad Diallo who recently made his return to team training after picking up an injury during pre-season.

According to SPORT1 journalist Christopher Michel, the 20-time English champions are interested in Johan Bakayoko.

“Manchester United have their eye on Johan Bakayoko. The 20-year-old has impressed on the right wing in Eindhoven and has strong stats with four goals and 13 assists in 27 competitive matches.”

“His market value is estimated at 40 million euros.”

During Arsenal’s clash vs. PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, Bakayoko did well and was a constant headache for the Gunners’defence.

The 20-year-old’s strengths lie in his incredible dribbling ability and knack for fashioning chances for others on the pitch.

He boasts of an amazing pace and a wonderful left foot. Bakayoko is also very technically gifted and can hold up the ball well if required.

